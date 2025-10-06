 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Chaucer launches cyber offering

Cyber
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Chaucer has launched a cyber risk management and insurance solution, Vanguard, with available limits up to $15m (£11m) for cyber liability.

Focusing on complex business across a broad spectrum of industry sectors, the offering includes up to $30m for cyber property damage.

Chaucer claimed the solution was designed to protect organisations in the face of an evolving threat landscape.

The product provides access to partners, offering a suite of services that “go beyond traditional coverage”. The partners are Bitsight, BreachBits, CrowdStrike, DeNexus, Kennedys and Orpheus.

Adapting to evolving threats

Piers Tuggey, head of cyber at

