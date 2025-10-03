Romero reveals profit and turnover surge under AssuredPartners ahead of Gallagher deal

Romero Insurance Brokers achieved £19.07m of turnover and post-tax profit approaching £6m in 2024, the only full year it was exclusively owned by AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners snapped up the Leeds-headquartered firm, as well as Sentient Group and Club Insure, in December 2023.

However, this August Gallagher has gone on to buy AssuredPartners.

A filing at Companies House showed that in the intervening year of 2024, under AssuredPartners, profit after tax came in at £5.85m.

Complex comparisons

Romero previously shifted its financial year reporting dates, making year-on-year comparisons complicated.

However, in the previous period – which was just for eight