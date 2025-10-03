 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Romero reveals profit and turnover surge under AssuredPartners ahead of Gallagher deal

Growth coins plants

Romero Insurance Brokers achieved £19.07m of turnover and post-tax profit approaching £6m in 2024, the only full year it was exclusively owned by AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners snapped up the Leeds-headquartered firm, as well as Sentient Group and Club Insure, in December 2023.

However, this August Gallagher has gone on to buy AssuredPartners.

A filing at Companies House showed that in the intervening year of 2024, under AssuredPartners, profit after tax came in at £5.85m.

Complex comparisons

Romero previously shifted its financial year reporting dates, making year-on-year comparisons complicated.

However, in the previous period – which was just for eight

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: