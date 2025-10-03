People Moves: 29 September – 3 October 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: LMG, Markel, ThingCo, Specialty MGA, Arch, Commercial Express, Russell Scanlan and Aviva.

Chris Lay named LMG chair

The London Market Group has appointed Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan UK, as chair taking up the role on 1 January 2026.

Sean McGovern, CEO of Axa XL Lloyd’s and London Market, will step down at the end of his three-year tenure in December. He will remain a member of the LMG Board.

McGovern said: “The last three years have seen the LMG make considerable strides in the areas