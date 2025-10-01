AbbeyAutoline reveals triple deal costs as turnover and profits slip in 2024

Northern Ireland broker AbbeyAutoline has revealed a bill of £1.47m for its three deals in 2024.

In July last year, the broker bought the customer books of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance and of Downpatrick-based Down Insurance.

A filing at Companies House has revealed the costs were £324,000 and £343,000, respectively.

AbbeyAutoline went on to snap up Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers’ book in December, coming in at a cost of £798,000.

Results

The figures were revealed as the business confirmed turnover slipped 2% to £30.79m.

