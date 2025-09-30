JMG Group buys three brokers

JMG Group has made its latest triple swoop buying brokers in Solihull, Kendal and Edinburgh.

The Leeds-headquartered broker previously revealed hat-tricks of deals earlier this month and in April. The latest buys reinforce its place at the top of Insurance Age’s most active 2025 M&A player listing.

JMG Group has bought Allsop Commercial Services in Gainsborough, Sussex-based Highhouse Insurance Services and Insursec Risk Management in Essex.

Solihull’s Boston Insurance Brokers, founded in 1994 by Gerry Boston and now led by his son Rob