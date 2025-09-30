McMillan steps down as Ageas completes Esure takeover
Ageas has completed its purchase of Esure from private equity house Bain Capital first announced in April this year.
With the £1.3bn deal going through Esure CEO David McMillan and chief financial officer Peter Bole will step down from their respective roles.
Peter Martin-Simon, currently chief commercial officer, will now become CEO of Esure reporting to Ageas UK CEO Ant Middle who will lead the combined business.
Alistair Smith, currently director of finance, will assume the role of CFO of Esure, reporting to Martin-Simon.Presence
The takeover creates a personal lines insurer with a strong presence in both
