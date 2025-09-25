Xavier Laurent to succeed Georges De Macedo as Covéa boss

Xavier Laurent is to succeed Georges De Macedo as UK CEO of Covéa after a three-month handover, the insurer has confirmed.

De Macedo has been in the role since June 2023 when he took over from Adrian Furness.

According to the provider, De Macedo is returning to France and will stay within the group supporting Covéa UK as a board member by providing strategic oversight.

Laurent, pictured, has already joined the executive team to work alongside De Macedo during the