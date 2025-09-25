Brokers the primary line of defence against underinsurance – Consumer Intelligence

Brokers are the “primary line” of defence against underinsurance, with technology implementation strategic to automate low-value tasks and free up time for client education, according to a report by Consumer Intelligence exclusively revealed by Insurance Age.

In Navigating the Paradox: Opportunity and Underinsurance in the UK SME Insurance Market, Consumer Intelligence noted that despite brokers placing 94% of all commercial insurance premiums in the UK, the 80% underinsurance figure persists.

It added brokers have a duty to ensure their clients have adequate and appropriate cover.

The data benchmarking specialists claimed this suggests a “friction in the advisory process, potentially caused by brokers being stretched by increasing regulatory burdens”