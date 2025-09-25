 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Brokers the primary line of defence against underinsurance – Consumer Intelligence

stopping systemic risk
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Brokers are the “primary line” of defence against underinsurance, with technology implementation strategic to automate low-value tasks and free up time for client education, according to a report by Consumer Intelligence exclusively revealed by Insurance Age.

In Navigating the Paradox: Opportunity and Underinsurance in the UK SME Insurance Market, Consumer Intelligence noted that despite brokers placing 94% of all commercial insurance premiums in the UK, the 80% underinsurance figure persists.

It added brokers have a duty to ensure their clients have adequate and appropriate cover.

The data benchmarking specialists claimed this suggests a “friction in the advisory process, potentially caused by brokers being stretched by increasing regulatory burdens”

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: