Zurich pushes regional campaign for mid-market offering

Zurich has launched a regional campaign highlighting the insurers mid-market offering with 140 billboards on show in areas where key brokers operate, along with 50 billboards in London.

These include 30 in Yorkshire, particularly around Kingston Upon Hull, 25 across Glasgow and Edinburgh, 14 in Bristol and others in Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester.

Morgan Lyons, head of mid-market at Zurich UK, said: “We bring the best of Zurich to all our brokers and customers no matter what part of the UK they’re in and our biggest ever UK commercial marketing campaign had to reflect that.

In a highly competitive market, this campaign differentiates Zurich by showcasing proof points we