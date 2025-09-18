Jensten enters third chapter as Organ eyes upping the acquisitions tempo

Rob Organ, CEO of Jensten Group, looks to up the tempo on acquisitions, as the business also pushes organic growth and its network proposition following Bain Capital deal.

The strategy isn’t fundamentally changing for Jensten with Bain – the global private investment firm – making an investment, Organ noted.

“We’re going to continue to grow organically, and it’s going to be balanced with selective M&A growth as well.

“Like us, Bain can see the opportunity in the UK marketplace, so we are focused in terms of building out our business. We distribute internationally, but in terms of acquisitions, for example, we’re very focused in the UK.”

Scale

In August last year