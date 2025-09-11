Ex-MIB boss and QBE and Aviva claims leader Clayden joins reinsurer

Former CEO of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, Dominic Clayden, has joined Bermuda-domiciled international specialty reinsurance group Compre in the newly created role of interim global claims director.

Clayden, pictured, left the MIB in July last year after six years as CEO being succeeded by Angus Eaton.

Before his stint at the MIB Clayden worked as group chief claims officer at QBE Insurance, a role he took up in 2016 when he moved from being claims director for QBE Europe.

Our reputation rests on fair, consistent and transparent claims handling and I am delighted Dominic could join us to complete this important transition, which began in 2023.

He left the provider in December 2017.

Prior to