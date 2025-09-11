 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ex-MIB boss and QBE and Aviva claims leader Clayden joins reinsurer

Dominic Clayden, interim global claims director at Compre

Former CEO of the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, Dominic Clayden, has joined Bermuda-domiciled international specialty reinsurance group Compre in the newly created role of interim global claims director.

Clayden, pictured, left the MIB in July last year after six years as CEO being succeeded by Angus Eaton.

Before his stint at the MIB Clayden worked as group chief claims officer at QBE Insurance, a role he took up in 2016 when he moved from being claims director for QBE Europe. 

Our reputation rests on fair, consistent and transparent claims handling and I am delighted Dominic could join us to complete this important transition, which began in 2023.

He left the provider in December 2017.

Prior to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: