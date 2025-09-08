Percayso appoints Binley as group CEO as Tomlinson departs

Percayso has appointed Keith Binley as group CEO leading Percayso Vehicle Intelligence and Percayso Inform.

The move comes as Richard Tomlinson leaves the business after seven years as managing director of Percayso Inform.

Binley has been tasked with leading the strategy, execution and overall growth of the data intelligence provider.

He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in data