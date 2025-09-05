Ex-Das boss named HSB UK and Ireland CEO

HSB UK and Ireland has appointed former Das UK CEO Andrew Burke as CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

In the role he will head the specialist engineering and technology insurer’s UK and Ireland operations consisting of its insurance, inspection and building warranty businesses.

Burke, pictured, took on the CEO role at Das in February 2015 and stepped down at the end of 2021.

Prior to working at Das Burke spent 13 years at RSA in various leadership roles including strategic partnerships director in the UK, CEO of central and eastern Europe and the Middle