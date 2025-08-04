Home premium quotes fall 3.9% in Q2

Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index.

The drop meant quoted premiums were down by 7.9% year-on-year with all regions recording annual and quarterly falls.

According to Consumer Intelligence, 75% of the best prices in the market came from nine providers in June this year compared with six providers a year ago.

The average price of combined building and contents home insurance was stable in the second quarter of 2025 at £391, according to the Association of British Insurers.

