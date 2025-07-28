Windstorm Éowyn cost the insurance market €747m – Perils

Perils, a Zurich-based organisation providing industry-wide catastrophe insurance data, has raised its estimate for the insurance market loss from windstorm Éowyn to €747m (£650.27m), from €696m previously.

Windstorm Éowyn mainly affected the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Central Belt of Scotland from 24–25 January 2025, with a record-breaking wind gust of 185 km/h measured at Mace Head in County Galway in Ireland.

The loss estimate covers the property lines of business and is based on loss data collected from affected insurers.

Perils had initially provided a loss estimate of €619m six weeks after the event, and then the €696m estimate three months after the event.

