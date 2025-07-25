Clear broker teams up with West Ham United as official insurance partner

Lilly Plummer has signed up to be West Ham United’s official insurance partner for both the men’s and women’s first teams.

The multi-year agreement with the football club will see the broker’s branding featured on the sleeve of West Ham United’s first team training kit, along with a matchday presence at the London Stadium, at the training ground and “bespoke” activities throughout the season.

Clear Group bought wholesale Lloyd’s broker Lilley Plummer in October 2024, describing the deal as “transformational”.

The purchase of the marine and property specialist remains the biggest in the consolidator’s history.

