Aviva doubles offshore renewable energy capacity to £150m

Aviva has doubled its offshore renewable energy capacity to £150m, with Roberts Proskovics appointed to lead the insurer’s renewable energy team.

Expanded underwriting, risk management and claims capabilities will enhance support for next-generation offshore renewable projects, Aviva claimed.

The extended capacity is available to brokers and clients across global markets. According to Aviva, the move reinforces its continued commitment to supporting the global energy transition.

Within Aviva Risk Management Solutions, Proskovics takes on the head of risk management renewable energy role. He brings expertise in both fixed and floating