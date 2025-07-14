W Denis launches specialist data centre insurance division
W Denis has launched a specialist division focused on insuring data centres and the integrated power generation infrastructure.
The new division will offer dedicated cover not only for the data centre buildings, plant and technology but also for the substantial electricity generation assets.
Capacity is available in the billions across pounds, dollars and euros it outlined, through either direct insurance or facultative reinsurance structure arranged with global insurers and reinsurers.
W Denis highlighted that enables support for single-site, multi-site and portfolio programmes across diverse geographies.
The
