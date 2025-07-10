Allianz confirms Graham Stait as director of UK markets following Carey exit

Allianz Commercial has confirmed Graham Stait as director of UK markets, after holding the role of director of mid-market on an interim basis since August 2024.

Stait took on the post after Dave Carey left the insurer to join Ecclesiastical as managing director of its intermediary business.

Bringing more than 17 years of experience at Allianz, Stait has held various positions across claims, operations and trading, including regional manager of the Midlands and South West.

Stait, pictured, will lead the commercial segment, driving “profitable growth and supporting our brokers and customers”.

