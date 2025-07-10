Allianz confirms Graham Stait as director of UK markets following Carey exit
Allianz Commercial has confirmed Graham Stait as director of UK markets, after holding the role of director of mid-market on an interim basis since August 2024.
Stait took on the post after Dave Carey left the insurer to join Ecclesiastical as managing director of its intermediary business.
Bringing more than 17 years of experience at Allianz, Stait has held various positions across claims, operations and trading, including regional manager of the Midlands and South West.
Stait, pictured, will lead the commercial segment, driving “profitable growth and supporting our brokers and customers”.RelatedStait takes interim charge of Allianz mid-market business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
PIB ends sales talks and reveals £400m debt raise
PIB Group has confirmed the end of “recent acquisition conversations”, drawing a line under the sales process with the comment that it is “appreciative of the attention it has received in the market”.
Premium Credit open for business after Close Brothers broker and personal lines cuts
Premium Credit has confirmed it is “there to support any distribution partners”, following competitor Close Brothers pulling back on personal lines premium finance lending and exiting up to 120 broker relationships.
Liberty moves into HNW market
Liberty Specialty Markets has launched into the UK high-net-worth market, expanding on its fine art and specie offering.
Interview: Georgina Davis, head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich
In her first interview since taking up the post of head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, Georgina Davis tells Insurance Age about the goal of smashing the 30% growth target and her route to the “coming home” role.
JMG strikes 50th deal
JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.
Petchey: “Strong demand” in schemes gives Markel opportunity to diversify
Mike Petchey, head of schemes at Markel, is seeing “strong demand” in the market, highlighting the number of possibilities when it comes to schemes is enormous.
Interview: DCI Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police
Detective Chief Inspector Nik Jethwa, head of the insurance fraud department at the City of London Police, tells Insurance Age why he is optimistic about the outlook for fighting insurance fraud, including ghost broking, with industry collaboration and education making a difference.
PremFina restructures senior management
PremFina has made “significant” changes to its senior management roles to support its growth plans over the next two years.