MCE Insurance moves to voluntary liquidation as HMRC claims hits £65m

Closed sign

MCE Insurance is being moved from administration to creditors’ voluntary liquidation in a move the administrators noted would enable a dividend to be paid to unsecured creditors.

The specialist motor broker went into administration in July 2023, with Crowe UK appointed to handle the affairs. The collapse of MCE led to 77 people losing their jobs.

The administration process was previously extended for 12 months last year and was due to come to an end on 16 July 2025.

The balance in the joint administrators’ account of £14,109, together with control of the remaining assets yet to be realised and claims to be progressed will be transferred to the joint liquidators

