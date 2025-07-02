Simply Business operating profit soars almost 90% in 2024

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, increased operating profit to £45.91m for the year ended 31 December 2024, up almost 90% from the previous year.

Profit after tax also jumped year-on-year, by 75% to £36.54m.

According to a filing at Companies House, revenue grew from £169.39m in 2023 to £197.02m.

The online broker for SMEs and landlords reported headcount remained steady, falling slightly by 10 people to 746.

RelatedSimply Business boosts profit 42% in 2023

Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, achieved double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2023.

Simply Business was bought by Travelers in 2017.

As previously reported, Simply Business