Simply Business operating profit soars almost 90% in 2024
Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, increased operating profit to £45.91m for the year ended 31 December 2024, up almost 90% from the previous year.
Profit after tax also jumped year-on-year, by 75% to £36.54m.
According to a filing at Companies House, revenue grew from £169.39m in 2023 to £197.02m.
The online broker for SMEs and landlords reported headcount remained steady, falling slightly by 10 people to 746.
Xbridge, which trades as Simply Business, achieved double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2023.
Simply Business was bought by Travelers in 2017.
As previously reported, Simply Business
CII members give thumbs down to FCA CPD proposal
The Chartered Insurance Institute has found significant opposition to the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the requirement for insurance employees to do a minimum of 15 hours training and development a year.
SRG buys Generation Underwriting from WF Risk Group
Specialist Risk Group has bought Newcastle-based managing general agent Generation Underwriting from WF Risk Group.
Brokers brought into scope of FCA’s bullying and harassment misconduct rules
The Financial Conduct Authority is extending the scope of serious bullying and harassment in financial firms qualifying as misconduct to around 37,000 regulated firms, including insurance brokers.
Home insurance premiums fall 3.8% in Q2
Home insurance premiums continued to fall in the second quarter of 2025 with the average top five prices down by 3.8%, according to Pearson Ham.
Aviva names Owen Morris UK personal lines CEO as Direct Line deal completes
Owen Morris has been appointed CEO of UK personal lines at Aviva as the Direct Line takeover went through.
FCA confirms £38.8m broker fees for 2025/26
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed brokers will contribute £38.8m to its £783.5m budget for 2025/26.
MBC rebrands to Clear Insurance Ireland
McAuliffe Barry & Collins Insurance (trading as MBC Insurance and Techinsure.ie) has rebranded as Clear Insurance Ireland.
Acrisure rebrands Scottish brokers
Affinity Brokers has become the first of Acrisure’s Scottish insurance brokers to rebrand, after being bought by the consolidator in 2023.