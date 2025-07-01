FCA confirms £38.8m broker fees for 2025/26

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed brokers will contribute £38.8m to its £783.5m budget for 2025/26.

The total for the general insurance mediation pot has risen from £38m in 2024/25, but stayed unchanged from the initial fees and levies proposals set out this April.

While the FCA’s budget for 2025/26 is up year-on-year, the amount it will collect in fees will drop by £8m to £711.9m.

The reduction is due to using £71.6m of financial penalty revenues kept from 2024/25.

The latest 2.4% hike to