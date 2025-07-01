MGA backer Accelerant files for IPO in US

Risk exchange platform and capacity provider Accelerant, a major player in the UK managing general agents market, has revealed plans for an IPO in the US.

Accelerant Holdings filed the registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.

RelatedAccelerant boss Radke on 30% MGA growth and enabling brokers to ‘monetise every opportunity’

Risk exchange platform and capacity provider Accelerant is aiming to support managing general agent members with 30% growth over the next 12 months, CEO Jeff Radke told Insurance Age.

While it has not detailed the timing or pricing of the proposed offering it intends to list on the New York