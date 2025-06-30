 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ripe tops £20m turnover in 2024

money

Manchester-based digital managing general agent Ripe grew turnover by 15.7% in 2024 to £20.6m.

The business bought specialist boat insurance provider, Craftinsure, in October 2023 in its first ever deal.

Ripe noted the book has transitioned to its proprietary technology stack, Juice, and grew 15% “as a result of enhanced marketing efforts and increased investment in technology”.

We’ve achieved strong organic growth, seamlessly integrated Craftinsure, and taken another significant step forward with the addition of GJW Direct.

It also expanded its product portfolio in December 2023 with the

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

cargo-containers
Hiscox launches cargo API

Hiscox has launched a cargo application programming interface-based solution, available through broker partners for underwriting small cargo and stock throughput risks.

data strategy for AI
Biba launches AI guide to help members

The British Insurance Brokers has launched a new guide, sponsored by Markel, to help members understand how artificial intelligence might be beneficially incorporated into their business.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: