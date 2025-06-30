Ripe tops £20m turnover in 2024

Manchester-based digital managing general agent Ripe grew turnover by 15.7% in 2024 to £20.6m.

The business bought specialist boat insurance provider, Craftinsure, in October 2023 in its first ever deal.

Ripe noted the book has transitioned to its proprietary technology stack, Juice, and grew 15% “as a result of enhanced marketing efforts and increased investment in technology”.

We’ve achieved strong organic growth, seamlessly integrated Craftinsure, and taken another significant step forward with the addition of GJW Direct.

It also expanded its product portfolio in December 2023 with the