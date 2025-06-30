French broker opens in the UK as it approaches 180 year anniversary

French insurance broker Filhet-Allard Maritime has expanded into the UK opening a London office.

Founded in 1846 in Bordeaux, FAM is now led by the sixth generation of the Allard family. According to its website, the business has a global footprint, including across Africa and Asia.

Filhet-Allard Maritime UK has attained FCA Authorised Representative status, and is fully licensed to transact insurance business with UK based clients and carriers.

As we approach our 180th anniversary, we are thrilled to expand our global footprint.

