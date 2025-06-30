 Skip to main content
French broker opens in the UK as it approaches 180 year anniversary

London
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

French insurance broker Filhet-Allard Maritime has expanded into the UK opening a London office.

Founded in 1846 in Bordeaux, FAM is now led by the sixth generation of the Allard family. According to its website, the business has a global footprint, including across Africa and Asia.

Filhet-Allard Maritime UK has attained FCA Authorised Representative status, and is fully licensed to transact insurance business with UK based clients and carriers.

As we approach our 180th anniversary, we are thrilled to expand our global footprint.

The London office is located at 70 Gracechurch Street, and it

