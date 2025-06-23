Brokers drawn to MGAs with ‘next-gen’ culture and emerging talent – Corin
Brokers are increasingly drawn to managing general agents with a strong commitment to innovation, community engagement, and talent development, according to research by Corin Underwriting.
A survey by the MGA found that 70% of brokers consider an MGA’s culture of innovation and community support either “extremely appealing” (28%) or “very appealing” (42%) when choosing partners.
Additionally, 68% of brokers agreed that providing career opportunities for young insurance professionals not only attracts top talent but also drives better broker support, a key differentiator in a competitive marketplace.
This focus has helped us attract top talent, enabling us to provide exceptional
