People Moves: 16 – 20 June 2025

Featuring: Arch, Ecclesiastical, HHIB and Pen Underwriting.

Arch promotes Mark McGrady

Mark McGrady has been appointed liability underwriting manager for Arch Insurance Regional Division.

He will be responsible for leading the underwriting activities across the product-led liability portfolio for the UK regional business. McGrady will report to Stuart Danskin, director of underwriting for the UK regional division.

Bringing over 15 years or underwriting experience, McGrady was most recently senior