Liberty Specialty Markets creates director of UK retail role in restructure
Liberty Specialty Markets has named Dermot Walsh, currently head of commercial property, as director of UK retail.
Walsh, pictured, brings over 40 years of experience to the newly created position and will be responsible for leading across commercial products in the UK retail space.
The move is part of a wider restructure into three new divisions for the UK and MENA region spanning: marine and aviation, specialty, and property. Each division will have its own director.
Meghan Walker will lead marine & aviation, comprising aviation, aviation war, marine cargo including the Liberty Cargo Consortium, hull and war
Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida
Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.
Broking Success: One team
James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.
BP Marsh buys into property specialist MGA
Private equity house BP Marsh & Partners has revealed its second insurance investment in a month, taking a 27% stake in Cameron Specialty.
Aviva/DLG set for July as regulators rubber stamp takeover
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority have given the greenlight to Aviva buying Direct Line Group clearing a pathway for the deal to complete next month.
Cyber provider Cowbell hires director of claims in the UK
Cowbell, a provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market business, has recruited Kirsten Maley from CFC for the newly created role of director of claims UK.
Insurers and MGAs line up to support brokers amid Applied Epic exit
Insurer and managing general agent leaders have committed to help brokers deal with the impact of Applied Systems cutting Epic from the UK market.
ABI hails ‘welcome relief’ of government’s flood defence spending commitment
The Association of British Insurers has welcomed the government committing to spend £7.9bn on flood defences over the next decade.
Brokers disappointed by Applied pulling Epic out of UK market
Insurance brokers have expressed sadness, disappointment and concerns about a hit to competition following Applied Systems withdrawing its Epic solution from the UK broker market.