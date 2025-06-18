Liberty Specialty Markets creates director of UK retail role in restructure

Liberty Specialty Markets has named Dermot Walsh, currently head of commercial property, as director of UK retail.

Walsh, pictured, brings over 40 years of experience to the newly created position and will be responsible for leading across commercial products in the UK retail space.

The move is part of a wider restructure into three new divisions for the UK and MENA region spanning: marine and aviation, specialty, and property. Each division will have its own director.

Meghan Walker will lead marine & aviation, comprising aviation, aviation war, marine cargo including the Liberty Cargo Consortium, hull and war