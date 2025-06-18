Insurance Age

Liberty Specialty Markets creates director of UK retail role in restructure

Dermot Walsh, director of UK retail at Liberty Specialty Markets

Liberty Specialty Markets has named Dermot Walsh, currently head of commercial property, as director of UK retail.

Walsh, pictured, brings over 40 years of experience to the newly created position and will be responsible for leading across commercial products in the UK retail space.

The move is part of a wider restructure into three new divisions for the UK and MENA region spanning: marine and aviation, specialty, and property. Each division will have its own director.

Meghan Walker will lead marine & aviation, comprising aviation, aviation war, marine cargo including the Liberty Cargo Consortium, hull and war

More on Insight

tool-belt
Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida

Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.

deal teamwork hands
Broking Success: One team

James Godsall, managing director of generalist broker Jukes Insurance, on bringing teams together and maintaining a high street-type presence while moving the broker to 50/50 commercial and personal lines.

