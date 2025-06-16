ERS promotes Annie Ward to head up bespoke personal lines and agriculture

ERS has promoted Annie Ward to head of bespoke personal lines and agriculture from being product manager for bespoke personal lines.

Ward, pictured, joined the specialist motor insurer in 2014 as a senior underwriter having started her insurance career at Sabre. She became portfolio underwriting manager in 2015, product manager in 2017 and Prestige product manager in 2018.

In her expanded role she will oversee the underwriting strategy and performance for both the bespoke personal lines and agriculture portfolios, which provide cover for a range of vehicles from prestige and high net worth to collections and overseas vehicles