Dive In 2025 reveals theme ‘Belonging Builds Tomorrow’

Dive In, a festival for talent and culture designed to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures, is returning on 16 - 18 September 2025 for its eleventh year, rallying the insurance industry around the theme: “Belonging Builds Tomorrow.”

Registration opens on Thursday 17 July 2025, with events taking place both virtually and across the globe.

Dive In 2025 will focus on actionable strategies and measurable outcomes from embedding belonging across five key pillars that touch every aspect of business: culture, leadership, business performance, innovation, and collaboration.

Call to action

Nick Line, who was today announced as the incoming chief underwriting officer at CFC and is chair of Inclusion @ Lloyd’s said: “We’re operating in