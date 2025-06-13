Dive In 2025 reveals theme ‘Belonging Builds Tomorrow’
Dive In, a festival for talent and culture designed to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures, is returning on 16 - 18 September 2025 for its eleventh year, rallying the insurance industry around the theme: “Belonging Builds Tomorrow.”
Registration opens on Thursday 17 July 2025, with events taking place both virtually and across the globe.
Dive In 2025 will focus on actionable strategies and measurable outcomes from embedding belonging across five key pillars that touch every aspect of business: culture, leadership, business performance, innovation, and collaboration.Call to action
Nick Line, who was today announced as the incoming chief underwriting officer at CFC and is chair of Inclusion @ Lloyd’s said: “We’re operating in
More on Insight
Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?
As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.
Sporting Sponsor: Birkdale Insurance Group and Southport FC
Insurance Age caught up with Birkdale Insurance Group to find out more about its main shirt sponsorship for Southport FC.
Underinsurance concerns remain high despite slight easing – Aviva research
Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer has revealed 68% of brokers believe clients may be underinsured which while still high has eased slightly.
People Moves: 9 – 13 June 2025
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Applied’s UK Epic withdrawal a “sad day” for brokers
Applied Systems pulling its Epic offering from the UK underlines how competitive the market is but is sad news for brokers and staff, according to experts.
SRG names ex-Lockton and Marsh boss Nimmo as first UK CEO
Specialist Risk Group has recruited Neil Nimmo as its first CEO – UK, effective immediately.
Staysure moves onto aggregators
Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.
Ex rugby and NFL star to lead MGA’s UK and EU growth
Former NY Jets and Saracens player Hayden Smith has been promoted to regional CEO of MGA United Risk to oversee the expansion of its EU, UK and British Commonwealth business.