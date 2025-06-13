Insurance Age

Underinsurance concerns remain high despite slight easing – Aviva research

money-houses
Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer has revealed 68% of brokers believe clients may be underinsured which while still high has eased slightly.

A year ago 73% of brokers were concerned that some of their clients may be underinsured.

The insurer polled 251 brokers in March. Respondents stated that just over a quarter of businesses (28%) regularly use a survey to arrive at their valuation.

Of the remaining businesses, 59% ‘sometimes’ use a survey, with one in eight (12%) rarely or never using a survey.

Shortfalls

In partnership with BCH, a specialist in reinstatement costs, Aviva conducted a review of 85 buildings’ declared valuations before

More on Insight

Victoria Jewell
Blog: Do real estate claims need a rethink?

As capacity comes back into the previously hard real estate market, Victoria Jewell, head of real estate at McLarens argues insurers, brokers and adjusters have an opportunity to work together to reintroduce some structure and reflect on lessons learned when it comes to claims.

travel insurance
Staysure moves onto aggregators

Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.

