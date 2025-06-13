Underinsurance concerns remain high despite slight easing – Aviva research

Aviva’s latest Broker Barometer has revealed 68% of brokers believe clients may be underinsured which while still high has eased slightly.

A year ago 73% of brokers were concerned that some of their clients may be underinsured.

The insurer polled 251 brokers in March. Respondents stated that just over a quarter of businesses (28%) regularly use a survey to arrive at their valuation.

Of the remaining businesses, 59% ‘sometimes’ use a survey, with one in eight (12%) rarely or never using a survey.

In partnership with BCH, a specialist in reinstatement costs, Aviva conducted a review of 85 buildings’ declared valuations before