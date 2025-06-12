Folgate ups real estate risk appetite to £70m
Folgate Underwriting has increased its total sum insured per location to £70m for real estate and property risks.
The managing general agent claimed the expansion “adds an extra layer of confidence and credibility, especially when dealing with larger landlords’ and high value commercial risks”.RelatedUS insurer Hadron enters UK market with Folgate takeover
Hybrid carrier Hadron, which launched in 2023, has bought Folgate Insurance Company for an undisclosed sum.
The MGA, which launched its real estate product six months ago, noted the increased line size can also cater for larger hotels and wholesale and
