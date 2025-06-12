Insurance Age

Folgate ups real estate risk appetite to £70m

property-fund1
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Folgate Underwriting has increased its total sum insured per location to £70m for real estate and property risks.

The managing general agent claimed the expansion “adds an extra layer of confidence and credibility, especially when dealing with larger landlords’ and high value commercial risks”.

RelatedUS insurer Hadron enters UK market with Folgate takeover 

Hybrid carrier Hadron, which launched in 2023, has bought Folgate Insurance Company for an undisclosed sum.

The MGA, which launched its real estate product six months ago, noted the increased line size can also cater for larger hotels and wholesale and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

travel insurance
Staysure moves onto aggregators

Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: