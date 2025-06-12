Staysure moves onto aggregators

Staysure Group is set to launch Avanti Go across multiple price comparison websites, marking the first time the group has made one of its travel insurance brands available via an aggregator.

Money Supermarket will be the first to house Avanti Go offering unlimited emergency medical expenses and no upper age limit.

The brand will be rolled out across other major price comparison websites in the coming weeks.

Avanti Go is a digital first proposition tailored for value-conscious travellers, particularly older holidaymakers and those with pre-existing medical conditions, “offering essential cover at competitive prices”.

This is a pivotal moment for us as we bring a bespoke product offering