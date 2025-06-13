People Moves: 9 – 13 June 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Insurance Compliance Services, Addept Insurance, CII, Asta, and IQUW.

Isabella Macfarlane joins ICS from FCA

Insurance Compliance Services has recruited Isabella Macfarlane as head of London Markets.

She will support ICS’s larger broker and MGA clients as they work towards becoming Enhanced Scope firms under the SMCR regime, consulting with them on governance, oversight and monitoring activity.

Most recently Macfarlane was lead associate of the insurance flexible firm supervision