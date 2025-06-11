Sarah Pritchard named first FCA deputy CEO

The Financial Conduct Authority has promoted Sarah Pritchard to the newly created role of deputy CEO.

The watchdog explained the position was created to reflect its expanding remit, with the integration of the Payment Systems Regulator, regulation of stablecoin and crypto firms as well as buy now pay later activities.

Having joined the Authority in June 2021 to jointly lead the supervision, policy and competition division, most recently she has been responsible for consumers and competition. Pritchard also previously led the FCA’s markets function.

The board fully support Sarah taking on the role