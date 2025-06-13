Sporting Sponsor: Birkdale Insurance Group and Southport FC

Insurance Age caught up with Birkdale Insurance Group to find out more about its main shirt sponsorship for Southport FC.

How did the sponsorship initially come about?

As a company with our head office based in Southport, we’ve always had strong connections to the local community. We provide insurance for many local businesses, even covering the prestigious trophies at the Southport Flower Show.

When the opportunity arose to become main shirt sponsor for Southport FC, it felt like a natural progression of our commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us throughout our growth.

Why did you decide to