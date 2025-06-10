Insurance Age

Brunel takes UK network to nine opening Cardiff branch

Brunel Cardiff office
Brunel Insurance Brokers has opened an office in Cardiff, its first permanent presence in Wales.

The branch will offer a full range of commercial and personal insurance services, Brunel confirmed.

RelatedBrunel expands into East Anglia with Liability and General Insurance Brokers buy 

Brunel Insurance Brokers has bought the renewal rights to Framlingham-based Liability & General Insurance Brokers.

The Top 100 UK broker snapped up the renewal rights of North Devon based John Walker Insurance in March adding an office in South Molton, four members of staff and around 1,700 clients to the group.

Cristian Jackson, premium finance and lending director, Markerstudy Distribution
Markerstudy confirms consumer lending plans

Markerstudy has created a specialist division, focusing on all premium finance activities across the group, and confirmed plans to launch lending products in both the commercial and retail finance space.

