Chris Bose named ABI director of general insurance and international

The Association of British Insurers has appointed Chris Bose as director of general insurance and international, joining from Nationwide Building Society.

Bose will come on board at the ABI on 11 August after 10 years at Nationwide. During his time with the building society he led the policy and public affairs function, and also served as interim director of corporate affairs.

Prior to that he worked in a variety of government affairs and policy roles at Santander and Lansons, and undertook a secondment at HM Treasury.

From 2023 to 2025, he chaired the external affairs committee of UK Finance and represented Nationwide on the council of the Building

