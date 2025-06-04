Home insurance pricing falls speed up

Home insurance premiums saw their most substantial monthly decline of the past year in May, falling by 1.9%, according to Pearson Ham.

The pricing and strategy consultants previously calculated that 2025 opened with consecutive monthly reductions in premiums but at this stage the year-on-year figure was still in positive territory.

The metric has now switched to an annual drop of 6% in Pearson Ham’s general insurance price index.

