Home insurance pricing falls speed up

Home insurance premiums saw their most substantial monthly decline of the past year in May, falling by 1.9%, according to Pearson Ham.

The pricing and strategy consultants previously calculated that 2025 opened with consecutive monthly reductions in premiums but at this stage the year-on-year figure was still in positive territory.

The metric has now switched to an annual drop of 6% in Pearson Ham’s general insurance price index.

Home insurance premiums fall for third consecutive month 

Home insurance premiums fell by 1.3% in February 2025, a third consecutive monthly drop, according to Pearson Ham’s general insurance price

Hall and Tillbrook ERS
ERS appoints new MD

Specialist motor insurer ERS has promoted Martin Hall to the new role of managing director, taking responsibility for the performance of Lloyd’s Syndicate 218.

