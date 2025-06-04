Miller completes AHJ buy

Miller has completed the acquisition of AHJ Holdings, the ultimate parent company of Alwen Hough Johnson and AHJ Europe.

The transaction, first announced in February, closed on 2 June after it was rubber stamped by all the necessary regulators.

Miller’s culture and reputation as a uniquely client centric business mean we could not have found a better home.

Founded in 1973, AHJ works in niche insurance and reinsurance across property, casualty, marine and energy.

The Miller and AHJ reinsurance teams will operate under the trade name of AHJ Miller and be jointly led by Gary Masters and Shaun Sinniah.

