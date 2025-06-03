Consumer trust in insurers hits lowest point since 2021 – Fairer Finance

Public trust in the insurance industry has dropped to its lowest level in four years, according to the latest Trust in Insurance Index from Fairer Finance.

The index, generated by a poll of 10,000 consumers, found the fall in trust this Spring reversed a six-year stretch of improving sentiment between 2017 and 2022 (see graph below).

The independent consumer group and ratings provider noted the decline suggests that price reductions alone are no longer enough to rebuild consumer faith.

Fairer Finance highlighted: “Despite recent falls in car and home insurance premiums after two years of large increases, trust in insurers continues to erode