Adler Fairways recruits Bristol and Birmingham branch directors

Adler Fairways has appointed Oliver James and Rachael George as branch directors for its Bristol and Birmingham offices.

James joins from Consumer Intelligence where he has worked for nearly three years. He brings over 14 years of experience in insurance and financial services to the job, including five at Brunel Group where he was business development manager in Bristol and then associate director in the city before leaving the broker in late 2022.

George previously spent 25 years at NFU Mutual, working across the commercial, agricultural and high-net-worth insurance sectors.

She comes on board after just under a