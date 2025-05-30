Insurance Age

People Moves: 27 – 30 May 2025

people-talking
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Chaucer, amii, Insurance Advisory Partners, Hiscox and Atrium.

Chaucer names head of renewable energy

Jordan Ray has joined Chaucer as head of renewable energy and energy transition.

Based in London, she will report to Simon Schnorr, head of marine and energy.

Bringing over a decade of underwriting experience to Chaucer, Ray joins from the Fidelis Partnership where she was head of renewable energy for four years. Previously she held roles at Agora Syndicate 3268 and Tamesis Dual.

Schnorr

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: