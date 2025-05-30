People Moves: 27 – 30 May 2025

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Chaucer, amii, Insurance Advisory Partners, Hiscox and Atrium.

Chaucer names head of renewable energy

Jordan Ray has joined Chaucer as head of renewable energy and energy transition.

Based in London, she will report to Simon Schnorr, head of marine and energy.

Bringing over a decade of underwriting experience to Chaucer, Ray joins from the Fidelis Partnership where she was head of renewable energy for four years. Previously she held roles at Agora Syndicate 3268 and Tamesis Dual.

Schnorr