Insurance Age

Axa bosses Walker and Zweibrucker on growing with brokers in commercial and retail

growth-chart
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The commercial and retail divisions of Axa Insurance in the UK are growing, the respective CEOs have confirmed, outlining plans to expand with brokers over the rest of the year and beyond.

In its 2024 results, Axa revealed gross written premiums were flat at £2.73bn compared to £2.75bn the year before with retail having declined.

“I think 24 was a very important year for us, building the foundation of the future growth,” Alain Zweibrucker, CEO of Axa Retail told Insurance Age.

Zweibrucker said the book is now in a good place as he revealed that the customer base has been growing in the direct and broker channels “each month since September”.

“We have a strong customer satisfaction

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: