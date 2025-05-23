Axa bosses Walker and Zweibrucker on growing with brokers in commercial and retail

The commercial and retail divisions of Axa Insurance in the UK are growing, the respective CEOs have confirmed, outlining plans to expand with brokers over the rest of the year and beyond.

In its 2024 results, Axa revealed gross written premiums were flat at £2.73bn compared to £2.75bn the year before with retail having declined.

“I think 24 was a very important year for us, building the foundation of the future growth,” Alain Zweibrucker, CEO of Axa Retail told Insurance Age.

Zweibrucker said the book is now in a good place as he revealed that the customer base has been growing in the direct and broker channels “each month since September”.

“We have a strong customer satisfaction