People Moves: 12 – 16 May 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Rokstone, Forbes Solicitors, Lockton, Aspect, Launch Underwriters, Acrisure, Superscript and Eleven.Rokstone recruits Matt Bishop
Matt Bishop has been named class underwriter at Rokstone in its UK and Ireland casualty division.
He joins with 35 years of experience specialising in casualty composite, Lloyd’s and the London markets, and was most recently at Convex where he was senior underwriter for the past five years.
Previously Bishop spent 14 years at Catlin/Axa XL as cross-class
