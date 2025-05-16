Biba 2025: Laura Hancock urges independents not to give up

Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance, has urged independent brokers not to give up, as she acknowledged regulation and other factors being difficult at the moment.

She told the audience at the Broker Choices session at Biba’s 2025 Conference on Wednesday: “If you’ve got that drive and ambition, you can do it. Forging your own future is one of the best things in the world.”

Both Laura, pictured, and Kevin Hancock completed a management buyout of the broker earlier this year, funded through a mixture of commercial borrowing and an angel investor who is silent in the background.

If you are looking for external partnerships or acquisition, be able to prove not