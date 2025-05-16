Biba 2025: FCA hoping approach will help build confidence in firms

The Financial Conduct Authority hopes firms build confidence in their knowledge of customer service and outcomes, as opposed to undertaking a “tick-box” exercise, delegates at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester heard yesterday.

Speaking on the ‘A New Era for Regulation’ panel the FCA’s Lisa Sturley outlined the regulator’s latest strategy announcement in March, as well as its most recent consultation and discussion papers, issued earlier in the week.

“The vision is about deepening trust, rebalancing risk, supporting growth and improving lives,” she said.

“Off the back of that, we have four priorities. The first is to be a smart regulator, and you have seen some of the work we have been doing in this area.

“The second is