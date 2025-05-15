Biba 2025: Making MGA-capacity relationships flourish

Allowing managing general agents the freedom to act independently is the key to a productive insurer-MGA partnership, according to Pen Underwriting CEO Tom Downey.

Speaking to delegates at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s conference panel titled ‘Insurance Capacity for the New Era’, Downey said: “Some of our best capacity relationships are the ones that let us flourish.

We have an intermediate model and a direct model, but we absolutely see the value of brokers in personal lines.

“Don’t tell us what to do. Don’t preach to us and tell us what to do. We’ve got products, we’ve got people who know how to do it.

“Our best and longest capacity