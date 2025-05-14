Biba 2025: Caroline Barr named first female chair at Biba

British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Graeme Trudgill has announced Caroline Barr as the incoming chair in his welcome speech at the 2025 Biba conference, and he looks to keep the pedal pressed to the floor.

Barr, pictured, who will be the first female chair, is currently a non-executive director at the trade body, and takes over the position when Jonathan Evans’ tenure finishes at the end of the year.

Previously, Barr was deputy director at HM Treasury, and a member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel. She is a NED at BlackRock Life and has sat on the Biba main board for six years.

Trudgill reflected on Evans’ time in the role, citing his “exceptional leadership” over the past six years as chair