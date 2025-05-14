Biba 2025: Biba welcomes FCA proposals on paring back insurance rules

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority consulting on stripping back the insurance rulebook.

The FCA revealed the consultation today as it laid out plans to remove outdated or duplicated requirements.

According to the regulator, under the proposals the insurance market could benefit from simpler, more straightforward rules.

